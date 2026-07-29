Royal Caribbean Growth Drivers Investors Should Watch Through 2028

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is pairing record pricing with a broader vacation platform built around ships, destinations, loyalty and technology.



The central question for investors is whether these initiatives can widen RCL’s addressable market while supporting earnings growth and cash generation through a heavy investment cycle.

Royal Caribbean Demand Holds at Record Pricing

In the second quarter of 2026, capacity increased 5% year over year, and Royal Caribbean carried nearly 2.4 million guests. Constant-currency net yields rose 1.2%, coming in ahead of guidance.



Close-in demand was better than expected, led by Caribbean products and onboard revenue. RCL’s 2026 booked position remains in line with prior years at record pricing, while early 2027 bookings are pacing ahead of historical levels.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

RCL Expands Its Fleet and Vacation Portfolio

Fleet expansion remains a core growth lever. Royal Caribbean took delivery of Legend of the Seas in the second quarter, adding another Icon-class platform to its portfolio.



The orderbook includes additional Icon-class, Oasis-class and Discovery-class ships. Capacity is expected to rise 6.6% in 2026, followed by 4%, 6% and 7% in 2027, 2028 and 2029, respectively, giving RCL a measured expansion runway.



Newer ships support premium pricing, onboard spending and repeat travel by adding differentiated experiences. Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH also compete for vacation spending, making product distinction an important part of the cruise investment debate.

Royal Caribbean Builds a Private Destination Edge

Royal Caribbean plans to expand its private destination portfolio from three locations to eight by 2028. These assets are becoming a larger part of its effort to control more of the vacation experience.



Perfect Day is expected to draw nearly four million guests in 2026, while Royal Beach Club Nassau has become the company’s highest-rated Bahamas experience. Private destinations can help RCL differentiate itineraries, retain more guest spending and connect ship and shore experiences under one ecosystem.

RCL Adds River Cruises to Its Growth Platform

Celebrity River Cruises gives Royal Caribbean another vacation occasion rather than a replacement for ocean cruising. Management has described river cruising as incremental to its existing platform.



The first vessels, Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker, are scheduled for delivery in 2027, followed by additional ships in 2028. RCL can use its distribution, loyalty infrastructure and customer data to market these trips to existing Celebrity and Royal Caribbean guests.

Royal Caribbean Targets Higher Earnings and Cash Flow

Royal Caribbean expects 2026 revenues to grow 9%, supported by capacity growth and constant-currency net yield gains. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to rise 14% year over year to $17.73-$17.87.



The company ended the second quarter with $6.9 billion of liquidity, while leverage was below three times. RCL also returned more than $600 million to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases.



Still, execution discipline matters. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $4.7 billion in 2026, mainly tied to the new ship orderbook and land-based destination initiatives.

RCL Signals Balanced Growth With a Hold Rating

Royal Caribbean has several visible growth drivers, including record pricing, private destinations, newer ships, digital engagement and river cruising. The offset is that major fleet and destination investments require careful timing, cost control and demand resilience.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a balanced near-term setup, with strong operating momentum weighed against execution risks and recent estimate movement.



RCL has a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of B, signaling favorable share-price and combined style characteristics. Its Value Score of C and Growth Score of C suggest a more neutral profile on those individual measures, keeping the overall investment case balanced rather than one-sided.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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