Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Price Target Increased by 21.73% to 117.81

The average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been revised to 117.81 / share. This is an increase of 21.73% from the prior estimate of 96.78 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 145.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.97% from the latest reported closing price of 109.11 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Group. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.15%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 241,872K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 2.53, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,719K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,990K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 27.99% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 28,631K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,042K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 24.80% over the last quarter.
AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,146K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 9.78% over the last quarter.
AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 16,388K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,589K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 32.13% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,714K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 24.19% over the last quarter.
Royal Caribbean Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.
