Royal Caribbean Group Posts Adj. Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $5.02 compared to profit of $1.42, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $5.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues declined to $34.14 million from $2.52 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $35.61 million, for the quarter.

"These results reflect the staggering impact that the pandemic brought to our company and the whole industry during 2020," said Jason Liberty, executive vice president and CFO.

