Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean Group Posts Adj. Loss In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) reported an adjusted net loss of $1.2 billion or $5.62 per share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $896.8 million or $4.27 per share, prior year. The company noted that the loss for the quarter is the result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $5.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On March 13, 2020 , the company voluntarily suspended its global cruise operation. The company resumed limited cruise operations outside of the U.S. in July with three vessels from TUI cruises and two vessels from Hapag Lloyd, and in September, for a limited period, with one Silversea ship. The company expects that Quantum of the Seas, a ship from the Royal Caribbean International fleet, will resume cruising from Singapore in December 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the company had liquidity of approximately $3.7 billion, including $3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a $0.7 billion commitment from the 364-day facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular