Royal Caribbean Group Declares Dividend, Launches New Buyback Program

December 10, 2025 — 11:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Wednesday has announced a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, which will be paid on January 14, 2026, to shareholders who are on record as of December 26, 2025.

They've also greenlit a new $2 billion share buyback program after wrapping up their previous $1 billion buyback and retiring 3.5 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Group is currently operating 69 ships across five different brands and is actively expanding its vacation options around the world.

RCL is currently trading at $251.30, up $2.98 or 1.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

