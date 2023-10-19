Royal Caribbean Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RCL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.04, changing hands as low as $81.97 per share. Royal Caribbean Group shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RCL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.03 per share, with $112.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.44. The RCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: IFEU YTD Return
AEHA market cap history
DLS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.