Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean Group: Jason Liberty To Succeed Fain As CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said Richard Fain has decided to step down as CEO on January 3, 2022. He will remain as Chair of the Board of Directors. Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty will succeed Fain as CEO.

"Given the great depth and breadth of our leadership, and the positive outlook for our business, this is the appropriate time to step aside and have Jason take over," Richard Fain said.

Naftali Holtz will become CFO when Liberty assumes the CEO role. Holtz is currently senior vice president of finance for the Royal Caribbean Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular