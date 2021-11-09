Royal Caribbean Group: Jason Liberty To Succeed Fain As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said Richard Fain has decided to step down as CEO on January 3, 2022. He will remain as Chair of the Board of Directors. Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty will succeed Fain as CEO.

"Given the great depth and breadth of our leadership, and the positive outlook for our business, this is the appropriate time to step aside and have Jason take over," Richard Fain said.

Naftali Holtz will become CFO when Liberty assumes the CEO role. Holtz is currently senior vice president of finance for the Royal Caribbean Group.

