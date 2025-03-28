Royal Caribbean Gr Unusual Options Activity For March 28

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $2,634,108 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $382,145.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $240.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Royal Caribbean Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Royal Caribbean Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $195.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.75 $28.5 $28.5 $240.00 $219.4K 496 232 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.85 $28.9 $28.9 $240.00 $158.9K 496 100 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $41.45 $38.4 $39.64 $210.00 $154.5K 41 0 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.95 $29.3 $29.74 $240.00 $132.2K 496 45 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $23.55 $22.15 $22.68 $230.00 $120.2K 400 98

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Caribbean Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 684,919, the RCL's price is down by -4.05%, now at $208.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $272.5.

* An analyst from Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $295.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for RCL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Feb 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

