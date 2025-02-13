Royal Caribbean Gr Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,134,305, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $26,425.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $270.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 274.0 with a total volume of 5,668.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.25 $21.05 $21.25 $270.00 $95.6K 510 498 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.15 $20.9 $21.15 $270.00 $95.1K 510 543 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $21.75 $20.85 $21.05 $270.00 $94.7K 510 678 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $21.45 $21.0 $21.15 $270.00 $94.6K 510 588 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $21.3 $20.95 $20.99 $270.00 $94.1K 510 633

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Caribbean Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 493,291, the RCL's price is up by 0.98%, now at $258.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $290.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

