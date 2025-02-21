Royal Caribbean Gr President & CEO Sold $15.19M In Company Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on February 21, by Jason T Liberty, President & CEO at Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Liberty sold 58,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Gr. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total transaction value is $15,193,336.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Royal Caribbean Gr shares down by 1.25%, trading at $240.84.

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Understanding the Numbers: Royal Caribbean Gr's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Royal Caribbean Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.91% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 45.44%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Royal Caribbean Gr's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 2.06.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 22.29 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 4.13 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 14.14, Royal Caribbean Gr could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Royal Caribbean Gr's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.