Royal Caribbean Gr Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $321,863 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $387,090.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $260.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.1 $16.3 $16.3 $230.00 $218.4K 826 3 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $19.7 $17.4 $19.7 $250.00 $78.8K 58 67 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $19.75 $19.1 $19.1 $250.00 $76.4K 58 27 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $122.7 $120.55 $121.25 $120.00 $60.6K 143 0 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $11.35 $10.55 $11.0 $250.00 $60.5K 133 45

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 520,854, the price of RCL is down by -1.88%, reaching $239.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $287.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $272. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $305. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $304. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $253.

