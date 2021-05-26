Royal Caribbean Gets U.S. Approval To Resume Sailings

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said Wednesday that it has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 26, the cruise company will mark a return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the company, all sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must present proof of vaccination against COVID-19; as of August 1, 2021, all guests ages 12 and older must present proof of vaccination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.