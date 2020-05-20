US Markets
Royal Caribbean forecasts current-quarter loss on COVID-19 hit

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

May 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N on Wednesday forecast a loss for the current quarter as the cruise operator struggles with trip cancellations due to global travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which has borrowed more than $5 billion to shore up its finances, also said it expects to pay between $590 million and $610 million in interests for the rest of the year.

The cruise operator also said booking volumes for the remainder of the year were lower than the same period a year earlier at prices that are down low single digits.

Excluding one time items, the company reported a loss of $1.48 per share for the first quarter ended March 31.

Net loss attributable to the company came in at $1.44 billion, or $6.91 per share, compared with a profit of $249.68 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

