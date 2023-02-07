US Markets
Royal Caribbean forecast annual profit below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2023 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N forecast 2023 profit largely below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as stubbornly high inflation forces cost-conscious customers to rethink their leisure travel plans.

The cruise operator forecast an adjusted profit of between $3.00  and  $3.60 per share, compared with estimates for a profit of $3.31 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

