Royal Caribbean extends suspension of sailings until Nov. 30

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has extended suspension of sailings until Nov. 30, excluding those originating from Hong Kong, the U.S. cruise operator said on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 crisis hurts demand for voyages.

The company said its cruise brand Celebrity Cruises will suspend its 2020-21 winter program in Australia and Asia, while its Azamara cruises will suspend winter sailings throughout Australia and New Zealand, South Africa and South America. (https://bit.ly/3nqdxkg)

The cruise industry has faced the brunt of the health crisis as major outbreaks in ships were blamed for spreading the disease, resulting in government-mandated "no-sail" orders and trip cancellations.

Carnival Corp's CCL.N Cruise line Seabourn also said on Tuesday it will suspend upcoming 2020 and 2021 voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet until spring 2021.

