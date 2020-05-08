Royal Caribbean Expects Full-Year Loss, Considers Additional Financing Sources

Royal Caribbean Cruises said Friday that it expects to incur a net loss in the first quarter and full year, byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic’s freeze of cruising activity.

As of April 30, Royal Caribbean had about $2.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the company said Friday in an update of its financial situation. It added that it’s considering seeking additional financing sources, but it did not elaborate.

The Miami-based cruise operator earlier had suspended its dividend and stock buybacks, two of the various steps it’s taking to remain solvent as its ships sit idle during the coronavirus pandemic. The company also has cut its U.S. shore-side workers by 26% and identified about $3 billion of capital-expense reductions or deferrals this year and $1.4 billion in 2021.

Royal Caribbean (ticker: RCL) said that “booking volumes for the remainder of 2020 are meaningfully lower than the same time last year at prices that are down low-single digits.” The company said booking trends, however, are at “more typical levels for 2021 and beyond.”

The company has been offering credits of 125% of the original cruise cost in lieu of cash refunds. As of April 30, about 45% of guests had asked for cash refunds. This is important because customer refunds pressure the company’s cash reserves.

The stock was at $39 and change Friday morning, up about 4% on the session. It is down about 60% since the S&P 500 peaked on Feb. 19.

Royal Caribbean is the second-largest of the big three U.S. cruise operators, behind Carnival (CCL) but ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

Norwegian earlier this week raised about $2.4 billion in debt and equity along with a private-equity investment. Carnival last month disclosed that it had raised about $6.4 billion of new capital, mostly debt.

On May 4, Royal Caribbean bolstered its liquidity by tapping $150 million from a credit facility. It estimated that it’s burning $250 million to $275 million of cash a month on average.

Cruising could resume this summer, though on a limited basis. Royal Caribbean, however, cautioned in its release that “continued disruptions to travel and port operations in various regions may result in further suspensions.”

Carnival announced earlier this week that it planned to resume North American sailings on a limited basis starting Aug. 1. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s No Sail Order is in place until July 24. The CDC could let it lapse or extend the order.

Royal Caribbean said is working with the CDC on heightened safety protocols that include “enhanced screening, upgraded cleaning and disinfection protocols and plans for social distancing.”

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

