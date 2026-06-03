Royal Caribbean Cruises vs. Carnival Corporation: Which Cruise Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Royal Caribbean Cruises maintains a robust net margin of 23.8% alongside steady revenue growth.

Carnival leverages its massive scale and global brand portfolio to generate billions in free cash flow.

Both cruise giants are seeing growing year-over-year revenue, and robust free cash flow generation.

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The cruise industry has sailed back to full strength, but choosing between Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) requires a look at their different financial trajectories.

Royal Caribbean focuses on a mix of high-end and family-oriented experiences to drive its net margin. Meanwhile, Carnival operates the industry's largest fleet, using its massive scale to capture a wide breadth of travelers. Both companies are vying for dominance as consumer spending on experiences remains a top priority.

The case for Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises operates an enormous global vacation business through brands such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. These brands allow the company to target a wide range of travelers, from families looking for adventure to high-end luxury seekers.

By maintaining a fleet of nearly 70 ships and employing close to 100,000 people, the company covers every major cruise market worldwide. Its 50% joint venture in TUI Cruises further extends its reach into European markets.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $17.9 billion, representing growth of 8.8% compared to the prior year. This expansion helped drive a net income of $4.3 billion for the period, resulting in a net margin of 23.8%. The results show a clear upward trajectory when compared to the $2.9 billion in net income recorded during 2024. This growth is supported by strong demand across both contemporary and luxury segments.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.3x, which means total debt is more than double the company's equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, sits at roughly 0.2x. A ratio below 1.0 indicates that short-term liabilities exceed short-term assets, a common situation in this industry. Free cash flow, or the cash left over after paying for operations and equipment, reached $1.2 billion.

The case for Carnival Corporation

Carnival operates as the world's largest leisure travel company with a portfolio of nine distinct cruise brands including Princess, Holland America, and Cunard. The company manages a global fleet of more than 90 ships that visit over 800 destinations annually. This substantial scale is a primary differentiator among travel and tourism stocks, allowing it to capture diverse customer segments. The company visits over 800 ports, ensuring its brands like AIDA and Costa remain household names across diverse continents.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $26.6 billion, a growth rate of 6.4% year over year. Net income for the fiscal year reached close to $2.8 billion, a significant improvement from the previous year when the net margin was 7.7%.

This performance continues a recovery trend from 2023 when the company reported a net loss. The increased revenue is primarily driven by higher passenger ticket prices and increased onboard spending.

Based on its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.3x, indicating that total debt is more than twice the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, a measure of how easily a firm can cover its immediate bills, is approximately 0.3x. This reflects a structure where customer deposits often sit on the balance sheet as liabilities until the cruise is completed. Free cash flow for the year was $2.6 billion, providing substantial capital for reinvestment or debt reduction.

Risk profile comparison

Royal Caribbean faces significant risks from cybersecurity threats that could compromise its maritime operations or sensitive guest data. Geopolitical tensions or disease outbreaks can also lead to sudden drops in travel demand or expensive itinerary changes. Furthermore, the company relies on a small number of shipyards for new-build programs and repairs, which can lead to delays or higher costs. Increasing environmental regulations related to carbon emissions also present long term cost pressures for the entire fleet.

Carnival must navigate risks associated with fluctuating fuel prices, which can directly impact its operating expenses. Frequent weather events like hurricanes also pose threats to ship safety and scheduled port visits, potentially leading to cancellations. The company competes for vacation spending against other major players like Norwegian Cruise Line. Additionally, the company is susceptible to supply chain disruptions and the difficulty of recruiting a large, qualified global workforce.

Valuation comparison

Carnival appears to be the more value-oriented choice as it trades at a lower multiple of future earnings estimates and revenue.

Metric Royal Caribbean Cruises Carnival Corporation & Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.1x 11.8x 31.2x P/S ratio 4.3x 1.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation are both solid choices to provide investors with exposure to the cruise industry, although they are likely to be more appealing to income-oriented investors given their dividends. As of June 3, Carnival’s dividend yield is 1.1%, while Royal Caribbean sports a higher yield of 1.7%.

Both are seeing rising revenue and produce plenty of free cash flow to pay for their dividends. However, Royal Caribbean stock fell to a 52-week low of $232.10 on May 20 after the company shared cruises in the second quarter are exposed to higher risk of impact from global events.

Carnival stock boasts the better valuation. This suggests Royal Caribbean shares are pricey in comparison. In fact, Carnival announced a $2.5 billion stock buyback program, indicating it believes its stock is a good value right now.

I like both stocks, so I picked up shares of each some time ago. For those seeking to pick up shares now, Carnival’s lower valuation makes it the better buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.