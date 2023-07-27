News & Insights

Royal Caribbean Cruises Surges After Returning To Profit In Q2

July 27, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are gaining after the company reported a profit for the second quarter versus loss last year.

Earnings for the quarter were $458.76 million or $1.70 per share, compared to loss of $521.58 million or $2.05 per share last year.

Total revenues increased to $3.522 billion from $2.184 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were expecting $3.41 billion.

Currently, shares are at $107.16, up 6.23 percent from the previous close of $100.88 on a volume of 4,003,457.

