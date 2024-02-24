Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Price Target Increased by 10.84% to 147.39

The average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has been revised to 147.39 / share. This is an increase of 10.84% from the prior estimate of 132.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 182.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from the latest reported closing price of 121.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.20%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 266,756K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,766K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,532K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,310K shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 25.66% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,391K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 7.27% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 17,528K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,816K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,776K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,769K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

