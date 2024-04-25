Royal Caribbean Cruises Q1 Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) expects earnings, excluding items, of $10.70 to?$10.90 per share, a 60% growth year-over-year and better than the Street view.

Analysts on average are expecting the company to report earnings of $10.06 a share.

Q1 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Earnings: $360 million in Q1 vs. -$48 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $478 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.33 per share Revenue: $3.73 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.75 Full year EPS guidance: $10.70 - $10.90

