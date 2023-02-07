Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$500.21 million, or -$1.96 per share. This compares with -$1.36 billion, or -$5.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$284.87 million or -$1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 165.3% to $2.60 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$500.21 Mln. vs. -$1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.96 vs. -$5.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $2.60 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.65) to (-$0.85)

