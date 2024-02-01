Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):

Earnings: $278 million in Q4 vs. -$500 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.06 in Q4 vs. -$1.96 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $331 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.13 per share Revenue: $3.33 billion in Q4 vs. $2.60 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.20

