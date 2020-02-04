Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $273.14 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $315.70 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $297.43 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $2.52 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $297.43 Mln. vs. $322.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular