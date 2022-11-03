Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):

Earnings: $32.968 million in Q3 vs. -$1.424 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q3 vs. -$5.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $65.799 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $2.993 billion in Q3 vs. $456.958 million in the same period last year.

