Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):

-Earnings: -$1.64 billion in Q2 vs. $0.47 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.83 in Q2 vs. $2.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.28 billion or -$6.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.82 per share -Revenue: $0.18 billion in Q2 vs. $2.81 billion in the same period last year.

