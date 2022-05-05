Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q1 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) reported Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$1.17 billion, or -$4.58 per share. This compares with -$1.13 billion, or -$4.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.16 billion or -$4.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$4.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2550.0% to $1.06 billion from $0.04 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.17 Bln. vs. -$1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$4.58 vs. -$4.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$4.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.