Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$47.91 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$1.17 billion, or -$4.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$58.88 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 172.6% to $2.89 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$47.91 Mln. vs. -$1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.19 vs. -$4.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $2.89 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 - $4.80

