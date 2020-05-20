Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):

-Earnings: -$1.44 billion in Q1 vs. $0.25 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.91 in Q1 vs. $1.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$310.41 million or -$1.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.44 per share -Revenue: $2.03 billion in Q1 vs. $2.44 billion in the same period last year.

