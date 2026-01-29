Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $754 million, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $762 million or $2.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $4.259 billion from $3.761 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $754 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.76 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.259 Bln vs. $3.761 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ $3.18 To $ $3.28

