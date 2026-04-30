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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Profit Advances In Q1

April 30, 2026 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $941 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $730 million, or $2.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $975 million or $3.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $4.452 billion from $3.999 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $941 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue: $4.452 Bln vs. $3.999 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.83 To $ 3.93 Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.10 To $ 17.50 Full year revenue guidance: 10 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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