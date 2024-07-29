News & Insights

Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Initiates Private Offering Of $1.5 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033

July 29, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced the initiation of a private offering of senior unsecured notes totaling $1.5 billion due 2033.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from this sale, along with funds from its revolving credit facilities, to redeem all outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes, due 2029, and a portion of its outstanding 8.250% Senior Secured Notes, due 2029.

The notes are being offered solely to qualified institutional buyers. These notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws and cannot be offered or sold in the United States without registration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.