Royal Caribbean Cruises Initiates Private Offering Of $1.5 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033

(RTTNews) - Monday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced the initiation of a private offering of senior unsecured notes totaling $1.5 billion due 2033.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from this sale, along with funds from its revolving credit facilities, to redeem all outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes, due 2029, and a portion of its outstanding 8.250% Senior Secured Notes, due 2029.

The notes are being offered solely to qualified institutional buyers. These notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws and cannot be offered or sold in the United States without registration.

