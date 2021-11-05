Markets
Royal Caribbean Cruises Gains More Than 6%

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) are rising on Friday morning trade continuing a bullish trend. Shares are currently at a 3-month high.

Thursday the company had announced that it filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, 4 trademarks that its loyal customers easily recognize.

"The reason for a company to trademark anything is to protect them so competitors cannot steal creative ideas, names, or symbols from other businesses," the company said in a blog.

RCL shares are currently trading at $94.80, up 6.84 percent from the previous close of $88.73 on a volume of 3,712,164. The shares have traded in a range of $93.39-$98.03 on average volume of 3,362,820.

