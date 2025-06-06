Royal Caribbean Cruises Chair Richard Fain To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), a cruise company worldwide, on Friday announced that its Chair Richard Fain will be stepping down from the Board in the fourth quarter of 2025.

President and CEO Jason Liberty will take over as Chairman and CEO in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fain will stay on as a Director until a smooth transition.

Board member and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee John Brock has been appointed as Independent Lead Director.

