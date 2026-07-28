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Royal Caribbean Cruises Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

July 28, 2026 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter. The company also raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual revenue growth.

The company said increase in earnings expectations reflects the stronger-than-expected second quarter performance and an improved outlook for the remainder of the year.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.26 to $6.36 per share, based on current fuel pricing, interest rates and currency exchange rates, on revenue growth of 8 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $17.73 to $17.87 per share on revenue growth of 9 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $17.10 to $17.50 per share on revenue growth of 10 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, RCL is trading on the NYSE at $298.80, down $7.83 or 2.55 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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