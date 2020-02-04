Markets
Royal Caribbean Cruise Sees Q1 Profit Below View

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) said it expects first quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.85 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company estimates 2020 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $10.40 to $10.70 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $10.47 per share.

The company said it has now cancelled 8 cruises out of China ending March 4th, and also modified certain itineraries in the region which overall have an estimated impact of $0.25 per share.

The company said its 20>25 by 2025 Program refers to the multi-year program designed to communicate and motivate employees to work towards company specific goals. The program includes several goals by 2025: delivering $20.00 adjusted earnings per share; further reducing the company's carbon footprint by 25% against a 2019 base.

