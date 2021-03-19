Royal Caribbean Completes Sale Of Azamara Brand To Sycamore Partners

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said it completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail and distribution investments, in an all-cash transaction for $201 million. The sale included Azamara's three-ship fleet and associated intellectual property.

The company noted that the strategic deal allows the Group to focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands.

