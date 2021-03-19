Markets
RCL

Royal Caribbean Completes Sale Of Azamara Brand To Sycamore Partners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said it completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail and distribution investments, in an all-cash transaction for $201 million. The sale included Azamara's three-ship fleet and associated intellectual property.

The company noted that the strategic deal allows the Group to focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular