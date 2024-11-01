Royal Caribbean CAO Pujol sells 6,723 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Royal Caribbean (RCL) chief accounting officer Henry Pujol disclosed the sale of 6,723 common shares of the company on October 30 at a price of $208.51 per share.
