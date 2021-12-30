Royal Caribbean bookings take a hit amid Omicron fears

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N said on Thursday it saw a decline in bookings and increased cancellations for near-term sailing amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but added that the disruption was of a lesser degree than that experienced with the Delta variant.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

