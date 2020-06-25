Royal Bank of Scotland to Cut U.S. Jobs Amid Broader Reform

As part of a major restructuring initiative, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc RBS is cutting almost a quarter of jobs in its investment banking unit in the United States. Per Reuters, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, the bank seeks to reduce almost 80-90 of its full-time staff in its head office in Stamford, CT.



According to one of the sources, the bank took the decision after consulting with various employee unions and representatives. The jobs likely to be affected include that of economists, rates traders and credit traders.



Notably, the lender employs nearly 400 people in the United States. The bank’s plan to cut U.S. jobs is part of a broader restructuring initiative to reduce 20-30% of the non-U.K. workforce within the NatWest Markets. Notably, the company is also considering cutting jobs across Asia.



A spokeswoman for NatWest Markets stated, “In line with the multi-year process announced in February, we continue to progress our plan to refocus NatWest Markets on activities which directly support the bank's core customers and on areas where we will have a more stable and consistent revenue stream.”



She added, “These are always difficult decisions, but we intend to make NWM a more sustainable business and will be supporting our colleagues through this process.”



The performance of Royal Bank of Scotland’s investment banking division has not been great. Investors have been disappointed by the division’s returns and market share. Hence, the bank needs to take the necessary action to be able to revive its investment banking operations.



Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland have lost 6.5% over the past three months against the industry’s rally of 4.5%.











Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



