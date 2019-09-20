Royal Bank of Scotland appoints Alison Rose as CEO

Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Alison Rose as its new chief executive, becoming the first major British lender to appoint a woman to its top job.

Rose will succeed outgoing CEO Ross McEwan on November 1.

