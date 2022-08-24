Royal Bank of Canada's third-quarter profit falls

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO on Wednesday reported a fall in third-quarter earnings, as the bank set aside provisions to brace for potential defaults in the face of a challenging economy.

Canada's second-largest lender reported an overall net profit of C$3.6 billion ($2.77 billion), or C2.51 per share, compared with C$4.3 billion, or C$2.97 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

