Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit falls on higher provisions

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 01, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO on Wednesday posted a decline in first-quarter profit, as the lender set aside higher provisions to brace for potential loan defaults amid a challenging macro environment.

Canada's biggest lender reported overall net income of C$3.2 billion ($2.35 billion), or C$2.29 a share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with C$4.1 billion, or C$2.84 a share, a year ago.

The bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.05 per share, up from C$2.87 a year earlier.

Provisions for bad loans came in at C$532 million for the quarter, up from C$105 million a year ago, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking.

Canada's central bank in January forecasted that the economy would stall and could tip into recession during the first three quarters of this year.

RBC's rivals – CIBC <CM.TO> and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO have reported a decline in quarterly profits as they build buffer for loss provisions amid challenging economic conditions.

($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Shailesh Kuber)

