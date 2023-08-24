News & Insights

Royal Bank of Canada's profit rises on strength in lending business

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

August 24, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO on Thursday posted a rise in third-quarter profit as a high-interest rate environment boosted its lending business.

The bank's profit came in at C$3.81 billion, or C$2.73 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$3.52 billion, or C$2.51 per share, a year earlier.

