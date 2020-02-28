Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Shares Series W Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

Markets

In trading on Friday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series W (TSX: RY-PRW.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.225), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. As of last close, RY.PRW was trading at a 0.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRW shares, versus RY:

Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRW, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series W:

In Friday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series W (TSX: RY-PRW.TO) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are down about 3.3%.

