Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Shares Series AH Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH (TSX: RY-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.24 on the day. As of last close, RY.PRH was trading at a 25.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRH shares, versus RY:
Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH:
In Friday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH (TSX: RY-PRH.TO) is currently down about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are up about 1%.
Also see: IACI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BCI
Funds Holding STPK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.