Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Shares Series AH Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH (TSX: RY-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.24 on the day. As of last close, RY.PRH was trading at a 25.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRH shares, versus RY:

Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH:

In Friday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH (TSX: RY-PRH.TO) is currently down about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are up about 1%.

