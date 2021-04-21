Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series AH, Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH (TSX: RY-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.75 on the day. As of last close, RY.PRH was trading at a 8.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRH shares, versus RY:

Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH:

In Wednesday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AH (TSX: RY-PRH.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are trading flat.

