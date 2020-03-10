Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Series AE Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AE (TSX: RY-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.83 on the day. As of last close, RY.PRE was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRE shares, versus RY:

Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AE:

In Tuesday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AE (TSX: RY-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are up about 1.4%.

