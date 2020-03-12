Markets

George Weston's Preferred Shares Series I Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $23.33 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRA was trading at a 0.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRA shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I:

In Thursday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) is currently off about 5.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are down about 11.3%.

