Royal Bank of Canada's fourth-quarter profit jumps on investment banking boost

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

November 30, 2023 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as a strong performance from its corporate and investment banking unit offset the hit from bigger provisions for potential loan defaults.

The bank reported net income of C$4.13 billion ($3.04 billion), or C$2.90 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$3.88 billion, or C$2.74 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3603 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

