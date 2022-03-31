Royal Bank of Canada to buy Brewin Dolphin for 1.6 billion pounds

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada has made an agreed all cash offer for British wealth management company Brewin Dolphin, the bank said on Thursday.

Brewin shareholders will be offered 515 pence for each of their shares, valuing the wealth manager at 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion), the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.